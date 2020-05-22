68 SCSO employees, 3 additional MPD employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Friday, 68 employees with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.
One employee is hospitalized and 46 employees have recovered.
According to Captain Anthony Buckner, 160 Shelby County detainees have also tested positive for the virus.
No detainees have been hospitalized and 156 have recovered.
Four detainees have been medically isolated and separated from other detainees while they recover.
There are no known cases at the Jail East facility or the juvenile court detention center.
Three more employees with Memphis Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday.
An MPD spokesperson says 11 employees have been quarantined.
