Severe storms cause damage, power outages in eastern Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Mid-Southerners were in the dark Friday night, thanks to storms that brought down trees and power lines.
One family in Wynne, Arkansas was lucky to escape without injury when a tree came crashing down.
“It sounded like the house was coming apart. I thought we were going to be swept away by a tornado,” said Jesse Robinson, resident.
Robinson and his mother were at home when a big tree came crashing down.
Robinson said he was making a sandwich and was planning to take a nap in a room that is now filled with debris from the damage. The sky is visible in one portion.
Robinson said the debris fell right on top of the bed he would have been in if he hadn’t been making a sandwich.
“Most assuredly. I would have died,” he said.
Mike Singleton was heading home from work after he got a call from his wife that a tree was on the house. He said it was a pretty rough drive through the storm,
“The shingles were coming across the highway got up farther and lines were across the highway and one lane was blocked,” said Mike Singleton, resident.
The storm did quite a bit of damage in Wynne. A lot of huge trees are down. The front of the courthouse has trees down. One house had two trees in the front yard blew down and two in the back.
Jim Huff lives across the street and lost a couple of trees.
“Wind came through. A lot of rain electricity was going in and out,” said Jim Huff, resident.
Crews cut back trees that landed on power lines working to restore power, and the cleanup is already beginning.
The EMA Director said it does not appear that anyone was injured. He said from 25 to 40 percent of people in Wynne lost power and it may not be back on until Saturday night.
