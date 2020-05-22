Shelby County, Millington fire departments to distribute free masks this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County and the City of Millington have each received a limited supply of protective masks from the state of Tennessee and their fire departments are distributing those masks this weekend on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Shelby County Fire Department will distribute masks Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all county fire stations and Lakeland Fire Station #1.
The Millington Fire Department will issue masks during the same time at the Millington City Hall on Nelson Road near fire station #1.
Masks are only available to Shelby County residents -- officials may request to see a valid drivers license.
Masks are also limited to one per person and a maximum of seven per family and distribution will take place outside of the buildings.
