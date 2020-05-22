Shelby County, Millington fire departments to distribute free masks this weekend

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 3:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County and the City of Millington have each received a limited supply of protective masks from the state of Tennessee and their fire departments are distributing those masks this weekend on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Shelby County Fire Department will distribute masks Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all county fire stations and Lakeland Fire Station #1.

The Millington Fire Department will issue masks during the same time at the Millington City Hall on Nelson Road near fire station #1.

Masks are only available to Shelby County residents -- officials may request to see a valid drivers license.

Masks are also limited to one per person and a maximum of seven per family and distribution will take place outside of the buildings.

