Tigers A.D. says U of M ready for June 1 opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the NCAA has given a June 1 green light for college football, plus men’s and women’s basketball can get back on campus for voluntary workouts, University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch said the Tigers will be ready to go.
Veatch released a statement Thursday saying, "We have been preparing for that possibility for some time now... We look forward to sharing more in the near future once our plan is complete.”
Most college football coaches have stated a June start is necessary to get players and coaches ready for a Fall season.
Campus activities have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus, which also led to the canceling of Spring Practice.
