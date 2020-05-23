Body of drowning victim recovered from pond in Tunica County

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Saturday, Tunica County law enforcement recovered the body of a drowning victim in the pond at the Cypress Lakes Apartment in Robinsonville.
Dispatch received a 911 call about the male victim around 12:30 p.m. and Tunica County Sheriff Deputies immediately searched the area for him, along with Pafford EMS and North Tunica Fire Department. Desoto County Search and Rescue Team was also notified and assisted in the search.
Witnesses say the man was swimming in the pond and went under the water midway. After an extensive search, the man’s body was recovered from the pond and was pronounced dead by the coroner.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old J.W. Ransom II of Lambert, Mississippi.
His body is being taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.
This incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.