Health department confirms 100 news cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, 1 additional death reported; total cases now at 4,183

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Friday morning.
There are now 4,183 confirmed cases in Shelby County and a total of 92 deaths.
Health officials have tested more than 61,000 people and nearly 69% of the confirmed cases in the county have recovered. SCHD says the current cases make up for 29% of the county’s total. And more than 2,200 people are currently in quarantine.
The department is also investigating several coronavirus outbreaks/clusters at 19 assisted living facilities. So far, there have been 40 deaths with 245 residents and nearly 100 staff members affected.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center has been the hardest hit facility amid the health crisis.
SCHD says Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility has fully recovered from their outbreak which started March 26 affecting seven residents, one staff member and causing four deaths.
A cluster is considered to be resolved once the facility has gone 28 consecutive days without a new case.
All of Shelby County, including municipalities are under a safer-at-home order. SCHD has released a directive creating guidelines regarding the county’s reopening: www.shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.
The Tennessee Department of Health will update the state’s coronavirus numbers at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.