Isolated rain & storm chances but not a washout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An isolated shower or storm possible this evening and chances will continue into Sunday. It won’t be a washout for the weekend however, rain and storm chances will increase by Memorial Day. Several waves of energy will continue to move into the Mid-South from the west which keep rain chances in the forecast into next week too.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 71
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms possible. Wind: S 5-10 High: 89
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: Light & variable. Low: 71
THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with lows in the low 70. Memorial Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy each day along with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70 each night.
