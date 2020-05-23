Man on the run after shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in the Douglass area.
Officers say the incident happened on Pope Street off Omar Robinson Street.
The male shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the victim knew the person that shot him.
The suspect wore a black shirt and gray pants.
He fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
