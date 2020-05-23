Millington firefighters hand out free masks to citizens

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, firefighters in Millington handed out free masks to every citizen who stopped by the parking lot at city hall.
"People have been very appreciative that we're doing it," said Dustin Richard, a Millington firefighter. "A lot of people have been unable to obtain masks for whatever reason and this is a good way to make sure most people are able to get a mask and maintain safety when they're out in public and doing their day-to-day business."
The cloth masks were provided through a partnership between Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group and Renfro, a sock company.
The first wave of 300,000 were sent out a couple of weeks ago to every part of Tennessee.
They're available at health departments, but firefighters have also been handing them in drive-thru giveaways, including one in Bartlett on Wednesday.
"I was getting ready to turn and I saw all these people here. I pulled up and asked what they were doing here and he said, 'Passing out masks'. I think it's awesome. I think it's wonderful," said Bartlett resident Pamela Brown.
With so many people venturing out in public, firefighters are also reminding everyone to stay safe.
"If you're going to be out and about, please make sure that you do maintain sanitary precautions and the six-foot rule," said Richard.
Because they say it's up to everyone to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.
Shelby County and Lakeland firefighters also handed out free masks on Saturday.
