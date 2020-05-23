Next steps for NBA could come June 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA teams are expecting the guidelines from the league June 1 in regards to when workouts can be expanded, with an eye toward playing games by the middle of July.
A lot of hoops to jump through before then, but the association, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, is reportedly telling teams they would be permitted to bring approximately 35 people -- including players, coaches and staff -- inside the campus-like environment the league plan to set up in Orlando.
That’s about 15 people less than teams usually travel with for away games.
The league hopes to get to a point where it can test all players, and people within the bubble every day, to ensure safety for everyone involved.
The smaller the traveling parties for each team, the lower the risk will be for the virus to spread.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.