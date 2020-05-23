Rain and storm chances continue for the weekend

Warm and muggy start to the day across the Mid-South. Outside temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with muggy conditions. A complex of showers and storms are rolling across the region this morning, that will give us the potential for showers and storms, producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and heavy rain being our primary threat with storms. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph today will give way to south wind around 5 mph tonight. Few showers or storms can not be ruled out tonight. Skies will remain mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s and the muggy factor sticking around.