Rain and storm chances continue for the weekend

Heat, humidity and daily rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend. This active pattern also looks to remain in place for the upcoming week ahead.
Warm and muggy start to the day across the Mid-South. Outside temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with muggy conditions. A complex of showers and storms are rolling across the region this morning, that will give us the potential for showers and storms, producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and heavy rain being our primary threat with storms. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph today will give way to south wind around 5 mph tonight. Few showers or storms can not be ruled out tonight. Skies will remain mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s and the muggy factor sticking around.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain or Storm Chance: 40%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain Chance: 30%. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 71.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking hot and humid. Highs will again reach near 90 degrees with a heat index value in the lower to middle 90s. South winds will prevail around 5 mph. We will also have the potential for more rain and storms in the forecast. Lows will dip into the lower 70s with the muggy factor remaining in place.
MEMORIAL DAY: Monday looks to have the highest percentage of rain over the next week. Rain and storms will be possible with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s to upper 60s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with each day seeing the potential for scattered afternoon showers and storms all thanks to the heat and humidity in place. Highs will reach into the upper to middle 80s for the week ahead with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.