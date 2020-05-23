St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets sold out

The giveaway special is set to take place June 28 (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 23, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 9:51 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold at a record pace this year and we have received word that all tickets have been purchased!

We know times are rough due to the COVID-19 pandemic but with ticket sales and donations, you are helping save the lives of thousands of children.

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 28.

Southern Serenity Homes is building the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Kensington Manor in Lakeland. The home is about 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths, vaulted ceilings throughout, an outdoor living area and kitchen and an expansive laundry room with a dog wash. It has an estimated value of $475,000.

Those who have reserved a ticket are eligible to win your choice of a new 2020 Honda Civic LX or new 2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 S-V, courtesy of Wolfchase Honda and Wolfchase Nissan.

