US marshals capture Crittenden County murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals arrested a murder suspect in Memphis early Saturday morning.
Kevin Curry Jr was wanted for first degree murder out of Crittenden County, Arkansas. He also had warrants for his arrest out of Shelby County for aggravated robbery, false imprisonment, and theft over 10,000.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Curry at a residence on Barbara Circle, off Raleigh Lagrange Road. He tried to escape by going out an upstairs window but was deterred by the presence of a K9.
Jacobi Miller was also was arrested at the scene and had a battery warrant out of Arkansas. Investigators say he had a stolen rifle in his possession and was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
The Task Force was assisted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF Task Force.
