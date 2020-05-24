CDC report details outbreak at Arkansas church

"Stated plainly, we firmly believe that even though stay-at-home orders are being lifted, the COGIC churches should not be among the first churches to reopen," said Blake. "The reopening of our COGIC churches should not begin at the present time and should only be done when it is deemed safe to do so. COGIC pastors and members should follow evidence based guidelines from bodies such as the CDC, NIAID, state and local departments of health, and the COVID-19 Advisory panel of the COGIC and wait until it is safe to hold services."