List of Mid-South Memorial Day events amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Though ceremonies and large gatherings are planned each year to commemorate Memorial Day honoring U.S. veterans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic things will be handled a bit differently.
Memorial Day at Veterans Park:
There will be no ceremony this year, but the American Legion Post 249 and Auxilary Unit 249 will place a wreath in silence honoring fallen heroes who have served the U.S. The public is invited to attend while social distancing.
9th Annual Memorial Day Tribute in Olive Branch:
The Olive Branch Knights of Columbus will be holding there Annual Memorial Day Tribute at 9 a.m. Monday via livestream on multiple platforms. The organization will recognize and honor veterans same as years past but virtually.
Watch the event live at the following locations:
- www.facebook.com/cityofob
- www.obtvlive.com/channel-two
- Comcast Channel 19
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery:
The West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary is inviting the public to a drive-thru memorial service Monday at 11:40 a.m. on the cemetery grounds. Traffic will be stopped and those who wish can stand beside their vehicles while Pastor Danny Berryhill of Wells Station Baptist Church reads a prayer followed by music honoring our veterans.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.