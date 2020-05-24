List of Mid-South Memorial Day events amid pandemic

Veterans and volunteers place thousands of roses on veterans' graves at the Alabama National Cemetery.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 24, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 1:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Though ceremonies and large gatherings are planned each year to commemorate Memorial Day honoring U.S. veterans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic things will be handled a bit differently.

Memorial Day at Veterans Park:

There will be no ceremony this year, but the American Legion Post 249 and Auxilary Unit 249 will place a wreath in silence honoring fallen heroes who have served the U.S. The public is invited to attend while social distancing.

9th Annual Memorial Day Tribute in Olive Branch:

The Olive Branch Knights of Columbus will be holding there Annual Memorial Day Tribute at 9 a.m. Monday via livestream on multiple platforms. The organization will recognize and honor veterans same as years past but virtually.

Watch the event live at the following locations:

West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery:

The West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary is inviting the public to a drive-thru memorial service Monday at 11:40 a.m. on the cemetery grounds. Traffic will be stopped and those who wish can stand beside their vehicles while Pastor Danny Berryhill of Wells Station Baptist Church reads a prayer followed by music honoring our veterans.

