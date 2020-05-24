Man dead after shooting at Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the man who fired shots into the Dixie Queen on S. Bellevue Boulevard, leaving one man dead.
Officers responded to the shooting Sunday around noon.
Police say an irate man fired shots into the window of the business, and a male victim was struck. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.
The suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.