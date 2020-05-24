Memphis high schools host drive-thru graduation ceremonies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many graduations have been virtual or even cancelled, a group of local high school students actually got to walk across the stage.
Hillcrest and Fairley High Schools held drive-thru graduation ceremonies Saturday.
The families lined up in small groups around the block in their cars.
Each student was able to enter the school auditorium with their family, walk across the stage, receive their diploma and have their photo taken.
"It’s still a surreal moment. Everything you been through, everything you overcome to get to that moment in your life, you did it,” said Calil Doby, Hillcrest senior.
One senior said even though he didn't have a large crowd cheering him on when he walked across the stage, the moment was extra special
"Even though I didn't have a crowd, I still feel like me grabbing my diploma and everything was just - it was so surreal,” said Correll Isby, senior.
State Senators Katrina Robinson and Ramesh Akbari addressed the students virtually.
