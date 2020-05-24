Rain chances increase for Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Warm & muggy again today and there could be a few storms that fire up this afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms will once again be isolated, not everyone will see rain but storms could produce downpours and brief gusty wind. There may be a shower or two that lingers into tonight but most will be dry overnight. Rain chances will increase Monday especially in the afternoon.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. Chance: 30%. Wind: South around 5 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Wind: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 71.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Chance 60%. Wind: S 5-10. High: 87.
MEMORIAL DAY: Tomorrow will be warm and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and downpours. Lows will fall near 70 degrees.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Our pattern will be unsettled through this week, Tuesday through Friday will be similar. Mostly cloudy skies with chances of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.
NEXT WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, rain chances will continue into the weekend but the chances will be a bit lower. Partly cloudy skies both days and highs in the mid 80s.
