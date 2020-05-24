Shelby Co. COVID-19 cases top 4,300 with 126 new cases identified, 93 deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Shelby County with 126 new cases and one additional death identified Sunday.
Shelby County Health Department is now reporting a total of 4,309 coronavirus cases and 93 deaths with 63,100 people tested for the virus.
More than half the cases identified in Shelby County have been resolved since the virus hit the Mid-South in March and more than 2,200 people remain in quarantine.
SCHD is also monitoring several COVID-19 clusters at 19 different assisted living facilities affecting 237 residents and 93 staff members were affected.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus.
Since the investigation into clusters began, only one facility has been able to resolve their outbreak. SCHD says the Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility has gone 28 consecutive days without any new cases after seven of their residents and one staff member contracted the virus. Four people died at this facility.
Among all of the facilities there have been 41 deaths.
All of Shelby County, including municipalities are under a safer-at-home order. SCHD has released a directive creating guidelines regarding the county’s reopening: www.shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 5,775 total cases and 115 deaths
- Crittenden -- 280 cases; 9 deaths; 209 recoveries
- Cross -- 42 cases; 29 recoveries
- Lee -- 13 cases; 1 death; 6 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 70 cases; 1 death; 55 recoveries
- Phillips -- 7 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 31 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 628 cases; 1 death; 304 recoveries
Mississippi -- 13,005 total cases and 616 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 15 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 93 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 458 cases; 6 deaths
- Lafayette -- 118 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 69 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 61 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 23 cases
- Tate -- 58 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 69 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 48 cases; 2 deaths
Tennessee -- 19,789 total cases and 329 deaths
- Crockett -- 14 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Dyer -- 48 cases; 40 recoveries
- Fayette -- 104 cases; 2 deaths; 81 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 188 cases; 127 recoveries
- Haywood -- 29 cases; 2 death; 24 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 51 cases; 1 death; 32 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 426 cases; 2 deaths; 149 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.