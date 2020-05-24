Unsettled weather pattern continues

It is another mild start to the day across the Mid-South and by this afternoon temperatures will again soar above average with sticky humidity values. Highs will top out in the upper 80s but when you factor in the moisture in the air, it will feel like the lower 90s. Due to the heat and humidity, isolated afternoon shower and storms are again possible. Winds will remain out of the south today around 5 mph with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, the winds will remain southerly with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a small chance for an isolated lingering shower across the Mid-South.