Unsettled weather pattern continues

Tracking more heat, humidity and rain chances across the Mid-South again for Sunday. This pattern will continue for Memorial Day and into the week ahead.
It is another mild start to the day across the Mid-South and by this afternoon temperatures will again soar above average with sticky humidity values. Highs will top out in the upper 80s but when you factor in the moisture in the air, it will feel like the lower 90s. Due to the heat and humidity, isolated afternoon shower and storms are again possible. Winds will remain out of the south today around 5 mph with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, the winds will remain southerly with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a small chance for an isolated lingering shower across the Mid-South.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain or Storm Chance: 30%. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain Chance: 10%. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 71.
MEMORIAL DAY: Tomorrow is looking warm and muggy. Highs will reach into the upper to middle 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Widely scattered rain and storm chances are again possible towards the afternoon and evening time. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain. A few showers will be possible after sunset. Lows will fall near 70 degrees.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The unsettled weather pattern will continue for the upcoming week. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all look like carbon copies of each other. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the middle 80s each afternoon with muggy conditions. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible each day due to the heat and humidity. Lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.
NEXT WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, forecast models are indicating that rain chances will lower a tad by next Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.