Active weather pattern in place this week

THIS WEEK: A mainly dry pattern tonight and for the start of the day tomorrow. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and diminish by evening. A few showers or storms will still be possible tomorrow night. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will be mostly likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.