Affidavit: Reckless driver hits Memphis PD officer while fleeing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police say he hit a law enforcement officer’s vehicle during a reckless driving arrest.
According to the affidavit, officers responded to possible street racing near Summer Avenue and Vaughn Road Saturday night. Officers noticed a large group of vehicles in a parking lot, including a convertible Chevrolet Camaro doing doughnuts in the middle of the parked cars. The driver of the Camaro then began to perform burnouts, police say.
A Memphis detective attempted to pull over the driver and was struck by the Camaro’s rear end, according to the report. The driver then sped off through the parking lot, striking another bystander’s vehicle.
On Sunday, Memphis officers spotted the Camaro in a parking lot on Stage Road. Officers initiated a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody.
The driver, Carlos Smith Jr., was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident involving injury, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, no seat belt, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
