Best Life: Brain Age - 70 is the new 30?

Another myth: older people can’t learn new things. Your brain is capable of changing at any age. Fallacy number three: older people forget things more often than younger people. The difference between a short-term memory lapse in a 70-year-old and one in a 20-year-old isn’t what you think. It’s just that when a younger person walks into a room and forgets why, they don’t worry about it. When a 70-year old forgets where they left their keys, they automatically think they’re losing their mind. And our last myth: there’s nothing you can do to protect your brain. Exercise, a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and being socially active have all shown to boost brainpower.