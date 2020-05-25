Families practice social distancing while commemorating Memorial Day in parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memorial Day holiday is a time to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
It is also traditionally a time for families and friends to gather, get outside and enjoy themselves.
This year that togetherness is being put to the test by COVID-19.
By mid-afternoon on Memorial Day things were pretty quiet inside Overton Park in midtown. The same could be said at Shelby Farms where we found people social distancing while running, kayaking and even picnicking.
“We just went to Subway and went to the gas station got a whole bunch of snacks,” said London Harps who decided to enjoy a meal by the water at the park.
Some people wore masks, others did not.
The Shelby County Health Department encourages facial coverings when people are unable to stay at least 6 feet apart. And for the most part people were staying apart.
There were also just a few campers at T.O. Fuller State Park which is located just about eight miles outside of downtown Memphis.
It’s where the Perkins family will be staying for the new few days.
“We are from Ellensburg, Washington about 100 miles Seattle.”
While there were just a few visitors at the recently reopened campground, park officials said the park was packed over the weekend. Many left Monday morning.
RV’s are a popular way to travel amid COVID-19.
"We wanted to avoid getting into a plane, so I guess that was the impact and we decided to drive completely across the country,' said Perkins.
Health officials across the country have been worried about large gatherings over the extended holiday weekend.
Swimming pools at Tennessee state parks will remain closed for the rest of the summer.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.