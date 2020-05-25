Former Whitehaven football player gets graduation surprise before heading to UT-Knoxville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High School graduations have been taken away from seniors. So parents have gotten creative with how to celebrate their kids making it through a milestone.
Whitehaven football star and now Tennessee Vol, Tamarion McDonald was surprised with a drive by graduation. His mom, Fern McDonald, organized the party to show how proud she is of her son. She will drop her son off June 6th since the SEC will return to voluntary workouts on June 8th.
“It made me happy seeing my family drive by,” Tamarion McDonald said. “That put a smile on my face knowing they’ll see me before I go off so it definitely made me feel loved.”
“I feel good because me, Fern, raised a whole man. Put him through high school now he’s furthering his education, his football career, it makes me feel good as a mother. Stereotype, he’s an African American, no he fooled a lot of people and there you have it TMac, and that’s my baby," Fern McDonald added.
TMac will have two Whitehaven teammates going to Knoxville with him in a couple weeks. Martavius French and Bryson Eason all playing at UT. Congrats to all grads!
