Holly Springs mayor sends strong message to judge regarding church fire ruled arson

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The mayor of Holly Springs, Mississippi is sending a strong statement against an appeals court judge.
Last week a church in Holly Springs burned down and investigators ruled the fire arson.
The fire happened after the church filed a lawsuit against the city in order to resume in-person services.
Monday after a judge granted the church an injunction that allowed those services, the mayor released a statement calling the incidents unrelated saying:
“This false narrative perpetrated by a limited few including the appeals court judge who attempted to connect the burning of First Pentecostal Church of Holly Springs...to the City of Holly Springs Safer at home order and the lawsuit filed is extremely irresponsible."
