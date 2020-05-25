Isolated storm chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through evening. The highest chance is in eastern Arkansas where a few storms could contain some high wind or small hail. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the lower 90s. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph. Rain chance is 60%.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% of isolated showers or storms. Low: 70. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a weather system sets up just west of our area, we will have a chance for scattered showers or storms each day. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. There will be a slightly higher chance for rain as a cold front stalls over our area at the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s Tuesday through Friday
WEEKEND: There will be rain on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, but the front will be slowly pushing east of the area by Sunday morning. This means that rain chances will finally drop down as we head into next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s over the weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.