Largest annual Memorial Day event in Mid-South faces changes due to health crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Normally the Memorial Day ceremony is a time to hug family and friends and have a shoulder you can cry on.
This year, visitors were asked to safely socially distance and participate in a drive-thru ceremony.
Memorial Day at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery had a familiar sound Monday, but the scene looked different than in years past.
"It was a little different this year with social distancing,” said Mike Ogg, who brought his family to the ceremony.
"This is probably the first year in the 28-year history that we had we had this few people but they still came out nonetheless,” said Charly Wells Sr., a Marine Corps Veteran.
The smaller crowd visiting the cemetery participated in a drive-thru ceremony and were encouraged to stay 6 feet apart.
"Based on what we could do, we did a great job,” said Wells.
Family traditions carried on despite the circumstances this Memorial Day.
"It's all in memory of all the people that we've lost,” Rhonda Johnson said.
Every year Rhonda Johnson and her family place flowers by the graves of her husband Elliot, an Air Force Veteran, and other gravesites of family members and friends.
"We just stand for a minute and just memorialize the time we had with our family,” Johnson said.
The Johnsons, like many others, have been forced to change their plans this year.
"We travel together in three or four cars, and this time its only one car -- three people. So it’s totally different,” she said.
Those in attendance say they appreciated being a part of a traditional Memorial Day experience including taps, flags at each gravesite, and a flyover.
The ceremony allowed Mid-Southerners of all ages to pay respects to our country's fallen heroes despite the pandemic.
"Today this is really what it’s about. Is to honor people who sacrificed so much so that we can live the way we do,” said Beth Ogg.
"It was a little different but it’s still good,” said Charles Ogg.
People in attendance say the circumstances make them even more grateful for Monday’s ceremony. They think it will make next year even more special with hopefully the ability to gather in large groups again.
