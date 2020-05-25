$5 million bond set in 14-month old’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cause of death for a 14-month-old toddler was a left skull fracture with blunt force head trauma, Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit released Friday.
Trumaine A. Percival, 31, of Jonesboro appeared before video court Friday on a murder-1st degree charge.
Percival was arrested Tuesday in the case. Also arrested was Antionette Wright, 30, of Jonesboro.
Wright was arrested on suspicion of permitting child abuse.
According to a news release, police arrested Percival and Wright after an investigation.
The investigation originally began Feb. 15, after police responded to a home on Stonemill Drive and found an unresponsive child.
The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and detectives interviewed both Percival and Wright about the case.
Wright told police that the child was left in the care of Percival for several hours Tuesday and that the only people at the house that day were Percival, the 14-month old and two other children.
“Wright advised when she got home on this date, she found victim in his play pen unresponsive with mucus type substance around his mouth and nose area,” the affidavit noted. “They began to administer CPR and 911 was called.”
Wright also told police that the child was in good health and that she was not aware of any injuries for the child.
Detectives also interviewed Percival. Percival told police that he put the child down for a nap and checked on the child multiple times before noticing the child was unresponsive.
“He also stated victim had been playing earlier in the day and was fine. He stated victim had no injuries and sickness other than some sinus drainage,” police said.
However, Jonesboro police received the crime lab report May 5, which listed the child’s death as a homicide.
“This report outlines the skull fracture on the left side of victim’s head stating this injury was non-accidental and resulted in victim’s death,” the affidavit noted. “Based on statements gathered in this investigation, Mr. Percival was the last person to be and physically interact with Victim before he was discovered to be non-responsive in his playpen. Statements made by Ms. Wright and Mr. Percival are in direct contradiction to Arkansas State Crime Lab report.”
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police allege Wright took her five-month son to a local hospital in April 2019 due to the child having a large knot on his head.
The child was later taken to a Memphis hospital, where it was found the child had a skull fracture, a subgaleal hemorrhage, bruising to the face and multiple healing rib fractures.
“Further documents from this visit state that contact was made with Ms. Wright shortly after the child arrive and she asked hospital personnel ‘Do I have to come?’,” the affidavit noted.
Wright told hospital personnel that the child fell from a couch and injured himself, the affidavit noted.
However, hospital officials were advised of something else.
“Hospital personnel were also advised of a different version of events where Ms. Wright’s boyfriend, Trumaine Percival, was watching (child) when the bassinet that he was in collapsed and that was how he was injured. Medical documents state these injuries are suspicious for non-accidental trauma, specifically abusive head trauma,” the affidavit noted.
According to the affidavit, the Department of Human Services was notified and removed the child, along with other children, from Wright’s home. The children were placed into state custody, with a court order stating Percival would have no contact with the children.
However, Wright was again granted custody of the children approximately six months later, Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
A $1 million bond was set for Wright Friday.
Both Percival and Wright will appear in circuit court June 26
