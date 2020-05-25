Police searching for suspect responsible for officer-involved hit and run crash on HWY 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a suspect responsible for a hit and run crash involving a Memphis police officer.
The incident shut down parts of 385 earlier Monday night. Traffic cam video shows the scene near Kirby Parkway just after 8:30 p.m. where Memphis police say an officer was involved in a hit and run accident in the eastbound lanes.
Police say a man on a motorcycle hit the officer’s cruiser jumped the guardrail and ran into a wooded area.
The suspect was wearing all black with a black or blue motorcycle helmet.
So far, no word on whether he’s been caught.
We are monitoring the situation and will bring you any updates as they come in.
