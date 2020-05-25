President Trump, Biden face criticisms for behavior over holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men vying to lead the country for the next four years both faced criticism for their behavior over the holiday weekend. Joe Biden's mouth got him into trouble on Friday, while President Trump's choice for a Saturday outing raised eyebrows.
Biden appeared in public for the first time in two months Monday, wearing a mask while paying respect to fallen heroes at a memorial in Delaware. The former vice president was still smarting from the fallout from Friday's interview on The Breakfast Club.
“If you have a problem figuring out who to vote for between me or Trump, then you ain’t black," he told host Charlamagne the God.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Mike Nelson said the former vice president missed the mark trying to connect with young, African American voters.
“There was a strong reaction to that comment, from the political left and the political right," said Nelson. “I don’t think you connect with people by telling them because you are of a certain race, you’re not entitled to have your own opinion about who to vote for in an election.”
Biden apologized for his remark later that day.
President Trump attended the ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day, laying the customary wreath at the site. The Commander in Chief drew his own criticism on Saturday for golfing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They want to go out on the golf courses and breath clean, fresh beautiful air,” he said while talking to reporters about opening America back up. U.S. citizens, he said, should be allowed to resume normal activities.
The president does not think, however, that Americans should be allowed to vote by mail. He said it’s an attempt by the democrats to rig the November election.
Nelson said a couple of recent elections in California used mail-in ballots and both races were won by GOP candidates. And a new Fox News Poll shows 63% of Americans support casting ballots by mail.
“I’m not sure the president is really seeing his party’s or his own political interests here clearly,” said Nelson. “If he thinks that vote by mail means the Democrats gain an advantage. There’s not a whole lot of evidence to support that idea.”
