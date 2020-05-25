Rain chances in the forecast every day this week

It's dry this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We will see some sunshine today, but it will be mostly cloudy late in the day. Rain will continue through late tonight and possibly even into early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will only dip into the lower 70s tonight.