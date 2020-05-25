Rain chances in the forecast every day this week

It's dry this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We will see some sunshine today, but it will be mostly cloudy late in the day. Rain will continue through late tonight and possibly even into early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will only dip into the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 88. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Low: 70. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a weather system sets up near our area, we will have a chance for scattered showers each day. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. There will be a slightly higher chance for rain as a cold front stalls over our area at the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: There will be rain on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, but the front will be slowly pushing east of the area by Sunday morning. This means that rain chances will finally drop down as we head into next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s over the weekend.
