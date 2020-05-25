Suspect charged for deadly house fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have made an arrest after a deadly house fire in North Memphis.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Gerard Street around 9:30 Sunday night.
When crews arrived on the scene, MFD said the fire was visible from the one-story wood-framed home. The fire was brought under control about 15 minutes after they arrived.
Firefighters found a man inside the home while battling the fire. Officials said he was taken to the burn unit at Regional One in critical condition. He suffered from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.
The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The official cause of death has not been identified at this time.
Investigators have not released the identity of the man found killed. Fire investigators revealed the residence did have a working smoke alarm.
Jerry Sanders, 56, has been arrested for this fire. Sanders has been charged with aggravated arson and first-degree murder.
