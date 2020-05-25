Suspect slams into Memphis police car while evading arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis driver has been arrested after officers said he hit a marked MPD car while fleeing police.
Sunday afternoon, the owner of a stolen vehicle called MPD while she was following her vehicle that was stolen earlier that day.
She told MPD she was driving northbound on Hollywood when the suspect drove behind a home in the area.
When police arrived on the scene, they said they noticed the stolen vehicle matched the description officers were given.
According to the police report, when the suspect noticed the officer he accelerated and intentionally struck the officer’s passenger side door of his squad car. He also struck the side of the home.
Then the suspect, who was eventually identified as Decarlos Mason, drove off between the MPD car and the building to escape the scene.
Investigators said the officer was not harmed at the time of the accident.
The officer was able to send out a broadcast advising other officers to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle near Hollywood.
An arrest affidavit revealed the vehicle owner was also tracking her vehicle via GPS. She saw the vehicle was stopped near the 2400 block of Hubbard Ave.
A lieutenant MPD officer with his K-9 arrived on the scene and tracked the suspect. Police said Mason tried to run again, but he was eventually captured in the rear of a vacant house.
Mason has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, driving with a revoked license, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and theft of property.
Investigators said Mason’s license had been revoked since November 2018.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.