Investigation underway after 20-year-old Miss. man drowns in apartment complex pond

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A swimming incident is under investigation in Tunica County, Mississippi. Police said a man was swimming in a pond when he went under and never came back up.
It’s a tragedy that impacts hundreds of families a year.
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a young man was found in a pond at the Cypress Lakes Apartments in Robinsonville. People at the apartment complex said they often swim in that pond. They said the man got in the pond then started calling for help.
The sheriff’s office said when they were called to the scene Saturday, they immediately began searching the pond and found the body of 20-year-old J.W. Ransom II of Quitman County.
People at the apartment complex, who did not want to speak on camera, say Ransom was swimming across the pond and went under midway across.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, people above the age of 14 years old are more likely to drown in a natural body of water, like a pond -- 57% of those cases involve a person over the age of 15.
One in five drownings is a child under14.
“I think maybe people don’t recognize that it really doesn’t take much water, just a little bit of water for drowning to happen,” Director of Injury Prevention at Lebonheur Children’s Hospital Susan Helms said. “It happens quickly and it’s silent.”
Every year, hundreds of families experience tragic endings to the start of what is supposed to be a fun day on the water. Even during a pandemic, pools will soon open.
The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South will open its first pool this week, with most of them being open by June 8.
Erik Houston with the YMCA says 80% of drownings happen within 10 feet of a lifeguard.
“Interact with your kids in the pool. Get in the water with them,” Houston said.
“When there are a lot of adults there make sure you designate one as a water watcher,” Helms said. “That means you’re going to be within arms distance of the children. You’re not going to be on your cell phone, you’re not going to be talking.”
To prevent drowning, it takes effort and vigilance.
The unexpected tragedy that strikes hundreds of families every year has now impacted another Mid-South family.
Ransom’s death is still under investigation.
