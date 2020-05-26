Best Life: Lung cancer screening - sooner better than later

Dr. Veytsman says before the availability of low dose CT scans, there was no accurate way to catch lung cancer early. The American Cancer Society says patients who might benefit from low dose CT screening are between 55 and 74 years old, current smokers or those who have quit within the past 15 years or smokers with a 30-pack-year history. A pack-year is the number of years smoked multiplied by the number of packs per day.