Bottom Line: Consumer Reports gives indoor paint tutorial

Small, angled sash brushes from 1 to 2 and a half inches wide are best for trim. For cutting in around doorways and ceilings, use an angled sash brush that’s 2 and a half inches. The angle allows you to make a sharp line and access corners. And for painting wide, flat surfaces like walls or siding, a flat brush that’s 3 to 4 inches wide will do the best job.