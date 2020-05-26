CBU announces changes for upcoming fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking ahead to a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the late fall and early winter months, Christian Brothers University announced Tuesday it would be making changes to their traditional fall semester calendar.
CBU will now open up their academic year on Thursday, August 13, with their traditional Community Convocation and Welcome Weekend activities for students returning to residence halls and campus activities.
Classes will officially begin on Saturday, August 15, and run continuously without a fall break until Wednesday, November 18. They will, however, close for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7.
CBU says, 8-week classes (A and B term) will be adjusted as well, running Aug. 15 - Oct. 3, and October 10 - November 25. The Physician Assistant program will also begin on August 15, but may have some clinical rotations extending past the Thanksgiving holiday.
Final exams will be completed during the week before Thanksgiving break, Nov. 19 through Nov. 25. Final grades will then be due on Dec. 2.
CBU will attempt a phased return to campus, with the first group of employees tentatively returning on June 15. They also state that while they intend on returning to face-to-face instruction, they may move some classes fully online to reduce the restrain of campus facilities. In addition, some classes may be moved into larger spaces to allow for social distancing, while others will attempt to simply limit the number of students in a classroom at one time.
There will also be new safety protocols and enhanced cleaning schedules for shared public spaces and CBU says they are looking at investing in new furniture that would allow for greater social distancing in residence halls.
