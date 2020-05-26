Collierville moves 4th of July celebration to September for town’s 150th anniversary

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville’s July 3 Independence Day Celebration is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Town is making plans for a similar celebration in September to celebrate Collierville’s 150th anniversary.
Each year, about 20,000 people gather in H.W. Cox Park for live entertainment and fireworks.
Now, the Town of Collierville is planning a Sept. 5 event over the Labor Day weekend to celebrate its sesquicentennial.
“The Collierville Independence Day Celebration is one of my favorite Town traditions, but the popularity of the event poses too great of a risk for us to proceed in July,” said Mayor Stan Joyner. “Our event staff will bring all of our favorites parts of the Independence Day Celebration to our event in September creating a Collierville 150th celebration that we will remember for years to come.”
The details are still being finalized.
