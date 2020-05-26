COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost two weeks ago The White House pushed for governors to test everyone in nursing homes within 14 days.
We are near that deadline and it appears that half of the states won’t meet it. However, Mid-South states are still working to get the job done.
Although they won’t meet the deadlines The White House said to test every resident and staff member in a nursing home. Tennessee and Mississippi have set time frames to test everyone by the end of this month and Arkansas by the end of June.
There’s been a push to do this because in each of these states, nursing homes not only make up a chunk of those who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, but also those who’ve died from it.
In Mississippi over half the number of coronavirus deaths have been connected to long-term care facilities.
In Tennessee over a third of deaths are traced back to those facilities. More than 40 residents have died in Shelby County alone.
Overall a third of coronavirus deaths in the nation go back to residents and staff members in nursing homes. Which shows just how vulnerable that population is to the virus.
