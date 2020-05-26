Grab your sidewalk chalk or crayons and join WMC for a ‘virtual floor signing’ of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As tradition during the St. Jude Dream Home campaign, hospital patients, families, friends, builders and sponsors ceremoniously sign the unfinished floor of the Dream Home, offering words of encouragement to the kids at St. Jude.
This year we’re doing things a little differently, and everyone can be a part of it.
This Thursday, you can share your own messages of hope from home.
- Write an inspirational message with chalk in your driveway or on the sidewalk, or use crayons to draw a picture to show your love to the patients and health care workers at St. Jude.
- Then share photos of your artwork on our Facebook page. Just find our “Virtual Floor Signing” post and share your photos in the comments.
We’ll share some of your messages on TV Thursday.
