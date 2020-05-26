Health officials report highest overdose levels recorded in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has issued a drug overdose spike alert reporting the highest overdose levels ever recorded in Shelby County.
SCHD has been in monitoring drug overdose activity by tracking incidents and collecting both suspected fatal and non-fatal overdoses across the county in real-time.
Shelby County health officials believe the spike could be due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent data shows that over the past 36 days nearly 40 spike levels were exceeded:
- 30 Day Alert Level (April 18 - May 18)
- 419 suspected overdoses reported
- 70 fatal suspected overdoses reported
- 30 Day Alert Level (April 22 - May 22)
- 423 suspected overdoses reported
- 68 fatal suspected overdoses reported
- 30 Day Alert Level (April 23 - May 23)
- 429 suspected overdoses reported
- 66 fatal suspected overdoses reported
- 14 Day Alert (May 1 - May 15)
- 215 suspected overdoses reported
- 38 fatal suspected overdoses reported
“This level of overdose activity is unprecedented in Shelby County,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “Deaths attributed to overdose now outnumber deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with substance use disorder are particularly vulnerable. We urge the community to reach out to those who may be suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic to let them know help is available. The Tennessee Redline can provide information and access to treatment. Please call 1-800-889-9789 for assistance.”
The health department says the spike alerts are not specific to opioids but to all drug overdoses and could include overdoses of more than one substance.
Many Mid-South addictions facilities have changed their protocols but are still working to help those with addictions. The use of telehealth has also come into play as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the community.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.