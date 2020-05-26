Health officials report highest overdose levels recorded in Shelby County

“This level of overdose activity is unprecedented in Shelby County,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “Deaths attributed to overdose now outnumber deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with substance use disorder are particularly vulnerable. We urge the community to reach out to those who may be suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic to let them know help is available. The Tennessee Redline can provide information and access to treatment. Please call 1-800-889-9789 for assistance.”