Homicide investigation opened after man fatally shot while driving in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has died after he was shot while driving at the intersection of Dupont Avenue and Overton Crossing in Frayser on Tuesday afternoon.
Memphis police say the suspect(s) fired shots into a black Honda causing the driver to wreck striking a pole.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Memphis Police Department has opened a homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
No suspect information is available at this time.
