4 injured in shootout at Vicksburg Waffle House

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are investigating after four people were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Vicksburg, Vicksburg Daily News reports.
The gunfire broke out near 12:30 a.m. at the restaurant on Clay Street. At least 20 rounds were fired from two different guns after an altercation that started in the parking lot.
Three people were rushed to the hospital in Jackson--one by ambulance and two by airlift.
Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
