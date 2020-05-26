Kroger and Hilton offering free COVID-19 testing this week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health and Hilton Memphis are teaming up again to offer more free coronavirus testing. The companies also offered free testing last week.
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, workers will administer tests in the parking lot of Hilton Memphis on Ridge Lake Boulevard
The testing will end at 4 p.m. If you can’t make it Tuesday, don’t worry... they’ll be set up all week long.
Kroger said you can get the results of your test within 48 hours. They plan to administer 250 tests per day.
