Mid-South business headlines: U of M, Rhodes, SWTCC leaders talk enrollment, academics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it forced colleges and universities to move classes online. Now, many students are contemplating enrolling in less expensive schools.
Here in Memphis we have the University of Memphis, Rhodes College, Southwest Tennessee Community College and others.
We spoke with Memphis Business Journal Managing Editor Meagan Nichols about how administrators are handling sudden changes with enrollment and academics.
Nichols says all of the colleges realize that this is a very fluid situation and there needs to be multiple versions of an initial plan.
“They’re all right now preparing for a variety of scenarios and that might mean starting in person and then at a moment’s notice having to flip the switch to online if needed,” said Nichols.
She says they are truly treating this as a health crisis as opposed to analyzing enrollment and attendance.
The University of Memphis and Christian Brothers Unversity have each laid out their plans for the fall semester.
