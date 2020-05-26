Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund issues over $2M in grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund has issued its 10th round of grants to assist nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economic relief fund has issued more than $2 million in grants since March 18 and more than $3.3 million has been contributed to the fund.
Representatives from the fund’s partnership award organizations weekly based on the amount of funds received. This week organizations like the YMCA of Greater Memphis, ALLMemphis and Refuge Memphis were among the nine organizations to receive relief funds this week.
The regional response fund is accepting donations from concerned individuals, corporations and foundations.
If you would to donate or learn more about the fund and weekly distributions, visit //cfgm.org/COVID.
