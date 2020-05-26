Rainy pattern continues, but a much better weekend is in forecast

A steady stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to flow into the Mid-South combining with daytime heating and a series of upper level disturbances to keep scattered rain & thunderstorms in the area. This will continue through Friday followed by a dry & mild pattern for the weekend.

By Ron Childers | May 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:26 PM

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: SE 10-15 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain & T’storms Wind: SE 5-10 High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 67

THIS WEEK: A mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers will remain through the overnight hours. A few showers are possible during the morning hours tomorrow with increasing rain and scattered thunderstorms as the day progresses. Scattered showers will continue overnight tomorrow night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high will be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the low to mid 60 and overnight lows in the low 60s.

