Rainy pattern continues, but a much better weekend is in forecast

THIS WEEK: A mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers will remain through the overnight hours. A few showers are possible during the morning hours tomorrow with increasing rain and scattered thunderstorms as the day progresses. Scattered showers will continue overnight tomorrow night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high will be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s.