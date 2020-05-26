Scattered thunderstorms likely today & tomorrow

Showers will be possible this morning, but most of the rain will hold off until this afternoon. Between 3-7 pm, rain chances will be highest in the Mid-South. Some storms could have heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. It will be warm and muggy today with morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly dry with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 83. Winds will be southeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 69. Winds southeast 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a weather system sets up near our area, we will have a chance for scattered showers and storms through Friday. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Friday and we will have slightly cooler and less humid air behind it. High temperatures will be around 80 over the weekend with low temperatures in the lower 60s. It will also be sunny and dry over the weekend and at the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.