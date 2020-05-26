5 Star Stories: Memphis distillery stands the test of time

“There are a lot of old bottles of whiskey sitting on the shelf, and we’ve never thought anything about it, but they’ve been in our conference room since prohibition," said Canale. "This guy was like, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ We told him it was an old brand, we used to be in the whiskey business before prohibition. Called a consultant and he convinced us that it was safe to drink. Wasn’t very good because, you know, the fruits and it had been sitting there for 100 years.”